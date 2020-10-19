Michelle "Shelley" Lynn Samples
On Friday October 16, 2020 Michelle "Shelley" Lynn Samples left tis earth to join her oldest sister Debbie in heaven. Shelley was surrounded by her loving family when she passed. Shelley was 50 years old, born at Salem Hospital on July 20, 1970 to parents Larry and Bernett Samples.
Shelley grew up and lived in Sheridan. She attended Sheridan schools and graduated in 1988. Shelley was a three sport athlete lettering in volleyball, basketball and softball her freshman year as well as homecoming and mayday princess.
In the fall of her sophomore year at the age of 15 she was tragically hit by a drunk driver where she sustained life threatening injuries that left her paralyzed from the waist down.
Following high school Shelley briefly attended Chemeketa Community College. When Spirit Mountain Casino opened its doors, Shelley worked in the Bingo hall for over 10 years until they closed in 2005.
In 2006 Shelley gave birth to the beautiful Kaylee Raylynn who was her pride and joy and what she considered her greatest accomplishment in life.
Shelley had a larger than life personality. She had the most incredible sense of humor and was always the life of the party. She enjoyed fishing, playing pool, scratch-its, shooting cans and 80s music. She was very creative and artistic and loved all things sharks, Godzilla, cats and watching anime with her daughter Kaylee.
Shelley, sadly continued to struggle with chronic health complications due to her paralysis and is no longer suffering. Shelley is preceded in death by her older sister, Debbie and both sets of grandparents. Shelley leave behind her daughter Kaylee, mom and dad, older sister Angie (Steve and Gavin), younger brother Steve (Holly, Madison, Paighton, Haylee, Zack and great niece Emberleigh), niece Brenna as well as extended family in Lakeview, Oregon and many, many friends. She will forever be missed and loved by all (and will greatly be missed by Amazon.com
).
Viewing will be held at West Valley Funeral Home, Sheridan, Oregon, on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm. Service will be held at West Valley Funeral Home, Sheridan, Oregon on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm.