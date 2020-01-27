|
Mickey R. Foley
Turner - Mickey Robert Foley died Friday. He was 77 years old.
Mick was an adventurous Oregonian and outdoorsman. Born in Bend to Robert and Irene (Wells) Foley, he was a fisherman, hunter, HAM radio operator, and lover of the outdoors. He is an alumnus of the University of Oregon and received his teaching degree from Western Oregon State. His worked as a teacher in the Salem-Kaiser schools, teaching students with special needs as well as English language learners.
Professionally, Mick is known as an accomplished mycologist. Industrious and entrepreneurial, he was integral in the growth of the mushroom industry in the Willamette Valley. He also provided his expertise in mushroom cultivation for over 50 developing nations around the world, receiving special honors from President Obama for his volunteer work in this field.
After a battle of three years, Mick succumbed to complications from lung cancer. He passed peacefully in his home in Turner, surrounded by members of his family. He is survived by his wife, Norma (Gerig) Foley; his siblings Terry Foley (Joyce) of Bend, Steve Foley (Moni) of Uruguay, Tom Foley (Carolyn) of Tigard and Alison Young (Richard) of Princeton, NJ; his daughter Cecile Clemons (Mike) of Pendleton and his son Todd Knouse (Dina) of Albuquerque, NM; and eight grandchildren, Tristan, Cassie, Cary, Willow and Tim Calabrese and Anthony, Juliet and Grace Knouse; one great-grandchild, Elise Calabrese; and eight nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his daughter Bernice Irene Foley.
A visitation will be held from Noon to 5:30 pm, Thursday, January 30th at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 pm, Friday, January 31, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church 1770 Baxter Rd., SE Salem, Oregon 97306.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020