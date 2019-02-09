|
|
Mike Pratchenko
Astoria - Mike Pratchenko was a sportsman, a chef, a designer, an artist. Over the years, he brewed beer, canned pickles, fermented cabbage and foraged for mushrooms. He was endlessly curious and pursued new passions with abandon. Mike thrived on community, on bringing people together and making them feel welcome.
During annual elk hunts, he was indisputably the captain. Each October, Mike; his sons, Erik and Dan, and a few close friends would hike two miles to set up camp. It was a special place, and they'd return home with beards, good stories and occasionally even an elk. If you attended Mike's annual Christmas Eve party (it was his favorite holiday), you'd find him surrounded by friends and family eating, drinking, singing carols and sharing the joy of the season. (If you were lucky, you'd get to the party early enough for his tri-tip and chimichurri!).
Mike spent summers coaching his daughter Abby's softball team; he taught Dan his fine jewelry skills and showed Erik how to captain his boat and repair cars. Mike and his wife Nel shared a love of life: They took YWAM trips to Belize and Mexico, camped on the Columbia River, and delighted in building a home together. That doesn't even touch on Mike's garden (tomatoes and hot peppers were his speciality), on his eras of gold-dredging, beekeeping and layer hens. It doesn't scrape the surface of his mechanical know-how or his 25 years as a goldsmith (he was often the first to know about a family friend's engagement -- they'd ask him to design the ring before popping the question). Mike was truly a man for all seasons, and his life brought joy to everyone he knew. Mike was born on February 28, 1952, in Astoria, OR, and moved to Texas when he was 13. At 23, he attended a Youth with A Mission school of Evangelism in Hammonton, NJ, where he met Nellita Dunlap (Nel). They were married in February 1977. Mike passed away on January 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nel; daughter, Abby Haeg (Chris); sons, Erik and Dan, and stepbrother, Danny Stallbohm.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. on February 16 at Church on the Hill, 2707 Maranatha Ct. SE, Turner. Memorial contributions can be sent to Church on the Hill for Missions.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 9, 2019