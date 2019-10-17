|
|
Mildred Barker
Salem - Mildred Ethel Kaempfer Barker was born July 10, 1928 in Englewood New Jersey to the parents of Theodore and Gladys Kaempfer. She graduated from Cliffside Park High School in Cliffside Park N.J. and attended Nyack College in Nyack NY. She married Everett Barker on November 26, 1949, and they were happily married for 69 years.They were challenged as a couple to serve their Lord in Pastoral Ministry. Mildred lovingly served as pastor's wife , and many other ministries in their churches. The second church they served was here in Salem 1956 to 1964.
She is survived by her children Bonnie & Byron, Carol & Tim, Sandi & Don . Her grandchildren, Jamie &Lewis, Jason & Dianna, Timothy DeVoe, Katelyn & Ryne, Stephanie & Eric, Emily & Will and 5 Great Grandchildren McKenna, Zeke, Declan, Elsie and Kinley. She loved spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
When the children left home she began a career in Real Estate in Wheaton IL for 12 years and received many awards for outstanding sales accomplishments. As a young person she had a natural ability for selling and had various jobs in retail, insurance and bridal. She moved back to Salem in 1986 to retire and be near 2 of her daughters and their families. She and her husband have been active members of the First Baptist Church since 1995. She served as deaconess and her love of children and young moms lead her to work as mentor for "Mom to Mom" group. She was also active in ladies Bible Study since 1987.
She and Everett moved to Capitol Manor in 2013. Her beloved husband passed away in September 2018. She cherished her family, many friends and especially her Lord and Savior. She passed away on October 13, 2019 at the age of 91.
A celebration of life will be held at Capital Manor on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The family requests in lieu of flowers donation to First Baptist Church building fund or Focus on the Family. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019