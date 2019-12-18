|
|
Mildred "Millie" Delores Wright
Mildred "Millie" Delores Wright, patient and good-humored wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, died December 13 after a brief illness. She was 94.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 5, 1925, the youngest of four children born to James and Carmelia LaRocca. She graduated from East High School in Cleveland in 1943, and thereafter earned a degree in Sociology from the University of Maryland. Following college she worked as a social worker in the Cleveland area.
In 1953 Millie married Ralph Wright and they stayed together for 56 years until his death in 2009. They had eight children, raising them in Ohio and Illinois before moving to Salem. Millie worked at South Salem High School as a special education assistant before retiring in 1988.
Millie is preceded in death by husband Ralph and daughter Mary. She is survived by her children Dan (Molly), Martha, David, Laurie Stewart (Kelly), Chris (Karen Stratton), John (Paula Baxter) and Amy Henry (Walt), as well as eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Old Church in The Madeleine Catholic Church in Portland (enter from 23rd Avenue). Further information about Millie can be found at ZellerChapeloftheRoses.com. The family suggests remembrances to Oregon Humane Society or Providence Hospice.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019