Salem - Mildred Estrin, known to everyone as Millie, died on April 4. Born in Chicago on August 4, 1924, she moved to Salem with her husband of blessed memory, Donald Estrin, in 1977. Together they opened Instock Fabrics, a drapery and fabric store, the first of its kind in the city. That store still operates today under different owners. For her entire life, Millie was dedicated to Civil Rights issues. In Chicago she founded a summer day camp for inner city youth, TWIG, which still exists today. Millie was deeply involved in Temple Beth Shalom where she served on its board and headed numerous committees. She was a fierce advocate for the environment and sustainability. Legendary for her green thumb, she won numerous prizes at the state fair for her homegrown squash, pumpkins and zucchini. A devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she is survived by her children, Joel Estrin of Salem, Allen Estrin of Sherman Oaks, California and Amy Estrin of Portland. She is also survived by four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Funeral services were held on Sunday, April 7 at 11:30am at the Virgil T. Golden Funeral Home. For those wishing to honor Millie's memory, please send a contribution in her name to Temple Beth Shalom, www.tbshalom.org