MILDRED "MIDGE" ZONA DIEHM
Salem - Mildred "Midge" Zona Diehm, 88, formerly of Dallas died Saturday, May 30, 2020 in McMinnville. She was born on October 29, 1931 in Sedona, Arizona the daughter of Ernest and Ada Meyers Ingram. She married Donald "Don" Lewis Diehm in the Polk County Courthouse on February 10, 1950. Together, they lived in Falls City for 22 years and moved to Dallas in 1972. Midge was a "Jane of all trades", a homemaker, sold Avon for a time and worked in the cannery as well. In 1995, they decided to sell their home and became snowbirds, enjoying travel in the fifth-wheel. Midge and Don were married for 64 years before he died on June 6, 2013.
She is survived by her sons Dennis (Linda) Diehm and Ron (Chelli) Diehm both of Salem along with a daughter in law Debbie of Independence, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She has a sister as well who survives, Wanda Allison of Salem. She was preceded in death by a son Kenneth Diehm, brother Troy Ingram and sister Beulah Phillips.
Viewing will be from 2:00-8:00pm Friday, June 5th and from 9:00am to 12:00 noon in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private family services will be held in the Dallas Cemetery. www.dallastribute.com
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.