Salem - Miriam Ernestine Learn died in her home, in Salem, on Saturday January 26, 2019. In addition to the several business careers she had during her life, and her work with veteran's organizations, she was a wife, mother and grandmother.



Born in San Francisco California, she and her surviving brother, Albert Angelini, were first generation Italian Americans. Her father, Attilio Angelini, spent his first night in San Francisco, after a two-week journey with his father from Italy to the U.S., only to be awakened the next day by the great San Francisco earthquake of 1906. Our mother also lived through tumultuous times: the Great Depression, the Second World War, and the war in Vietnam, in which her eldest son Richard did a year's tour. She met her husband, Stanley, when her brother brought him to the family home in San Francisco in 1945, her brother and future husband both having served in Naval combat on the same small ship in the Pacific during World War ll. She was widowed in 2016. Until the end of her life her husband, our father, was her sweetheart. They were married for over 60 years.



Her surviving family will always have her in their hearts. We will remember the generosity of her spirit, and the help she gave us all. We will remember her great smile, like the smile her family will always have whenever we remember her.