Mitch Logan



Salem - Mitchell J. Logan, youngest son of Toney and Jeanne Logan was called home to the Lord on July 8, 2020 after a three-year battle with cancer.



Mitch lived a rich life through music and drama, performing in community theater like High Fever Follies, dinner theater and various other musical and theatrical genres. He was a business owner for over 20 years before retiring.



Mitch became involved in Motorcross through his son and eventually became the Medical First Responder for Albany MX/Albany Motorsports Park, Salem Arenacross, Eugene MX, Tillamook MX, drag racing and flat track. His love for the sport and the people kept him involved for over 25 years.



Mitch is survived by Julie, their sons Jared and Jeremiah. Siblings included Michael/Bobbi, Cheryl/Kay and Kim/Patrick. He leaves behind 7 beloved nephews/nieces and his boys Ratchet and Maurice "Moe". Mitch also leaves behind a lifetime of cherished friends.



At his request, no funeral or viewings will be scheduled. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store