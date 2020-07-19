1/1
Mitch Logan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mitch's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mitch Logan

Salem - Mitchell J. Logan, youngest son of Toney and Jeanne Logan was called home to the Lord on July 8, 2020 after a three-year battle with cancer.

Mitch lived a rich life through music and drama, performing in community theater like High Fever Follies, dinner theater and various other musical and theatrical genres. He was a business owner for over 20 years before retiring.

Mitch became involved in Motorcross through his son and eventually became the Medical First Responder for Albany MX/Albany Motorsports Park, Salem Arenacross, Eugene MX, Tillamook MX, drag racing and flat track. His love for the sport and the people kept him involved for over 25 years.

Mitch is survived by Julie, their sons Jared and Jeremiah. Siblings included Michael/Bobbi, Cheryl/Kay and Kim/Patrick. He leaves behind 7 beloved nephews/nieces and his boys Ratchet and Maurice "Moe". Mitch also leaves behind a lifetime of cherished friends.

At his request, no funeral or viewings will be scheduled. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved