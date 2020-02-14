|
|
Mo Jaffer
Monmouth - Professor Majduddin Mohamed "Mo" Jaffer, died in the company of family on February 8, 2020. He was 95.
Mo was born in Madras (now Chennai), India, in September 1924, to Mohamed Murtuza Hussain and his wife Amtul Wahab Sakina. As a teenager he was accepted into the prestigious Osmania University in Hyderabad. Mo earned his Master of Chemistry there.
Following Indian independence, Mo received a fellowship to attend university in the United States. He sailed from Bombay, to San Francisco in January 1948. Mo went first to the University of Michigan, and then attended to the University of North Dakota, earning a Master of Chemical Engineering. It was there that he met the love of his life, Patricia "Pat" Norton.
Mo and Pat were married in the spring of 1951. Shortly after, Mo returned to India to conduct a job search. He found that politics and religious bigotry had eclipsed science and education in the government, and he was not offered a job. After a year of searching, Mo returned to the United States. India's loss would be America's gain.
Mo began teaching at North Dakota State Normal and Industrial School in Ellendale, and remained a teacher the rest of his life. After four years teaching and the birth of three children, Mo applied to Oregon College of Education (Western Oregon University) in Monmouth, OR. The college had a commitment to selecting excellent faculty of wide diversity, and extended a professorship to the man from India with the accent.
Mo, Pat and the three youngsters headed west in 1958. In Monmouth, Mo spent over 30 years engaged in the profession that he loved, two more children were born, and Mo became a naturalized United States citizen. Thousands of students went through his classrooms, and they often credited Prof. Jaffer with helping them get through science and chemistry. Mo enjoyed family camping trips throughout the western states and Canada. The geologic wonder of Crater Lake was his favorite place to visit.
Mo volunteered for retirement in 1989, so that younger faculty would not be let go. He missed the classroom, but found other passions. He and Pat traveled extensively. A long-time member of Lions, he was elected District 36R Governor, and served as Board Chairman of the Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation (OLSHF). Mo was selected to the OLSHF Hall of Fame in 2012. Pat received the same accolade in 2018, making Mo and Pat the first husband and wife selected for the prestigious honor.
Mo Jaffer is survived by his wife of over 68 years, their children; Becky Jay (Jon) of Independence; David Jaffer (Johanna) of San Jose, CA; Kris Yarnall (John) of Silverton; Pat Pecorilla (John) of Eugene; and Danny Jaffer (Renee) of Independence; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brother Ameen and his wife Vasima, and his sister Shahida, of Chennai, India.
A celebration of Mo's life will be held on April 19, 2020, at the Methodist & Presbyterian Church, 412 W. Clay St., in Monmouth, from 2:00 - 4:00 PM.
Donations in tribute to Mo may be made to either the Central Lions Club of Monmouth-Independence (P.O. Box 101, Independence, OR 97351), or to the Mo & Pat Jaffer Scholarship Fund, WOU Foundation (345 Monmouth Ave. N, Monmouth, OR 97361).
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. For a more complete obituary, please visit www.farnstrommortuary.com/obituary/majduddin-jaffer
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 23, 2020