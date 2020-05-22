|
Monica M. Akin
Monica M. Akin, born March 10, 1949, died peacefully at home with her family on May 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Larry R. Akin, 9 children, 38 grandchildren, 14, soon to be 16 great-grandchildren, and many extended family members and friends. She had worked for the State of Oregon for 20+ years before retiring. A private burial will be at Gates Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held at a future time as circumstances allow.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 22 to May 27, 2020