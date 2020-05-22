Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Akin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica M. Akin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monica M. Akin Obituary
Monica M. Akin

Monica M. Akin, born March 10, 1949, died peacefully at home with her family on May 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Larry R. Akin, 9 children, 38 grandchildren, 14, soon to be 16 great-grandchildren, and many extended family members and friends. She had worked for the State of Oregon for 20+ years before retiring. A private burial will be at Gates Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held at a future time as circumstances allow.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 22 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -