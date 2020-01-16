|
Morley L. King
Woodburn - Longtime Woodburn resident Morley L. King went home to be with the Lord on January 10, 2020. He was born in Tofield, Alberta on April 20, 1928 to parents Jake and Ida Stauffer King. Growing up he worked on the family farm in Tofield. At the age of 20, he met a young lady at a church conference in Canada. He moved to Oregon in December 1948 and married that young lady, Pearl Widmer, on July 24, 1949. They recently celebrated 70 years of marriage together.
Morley worked for 40 years at Columbia Ladder between their Portland and Woodburn plants, eventually rising to the position of Vice President. After retirement, he enjoyed delivering flowers for Valley Pacific Florist in Woodburn. Over the years, many hours were spent enjoying his woodworking hobby. Countless family members and friends were grateful recipients of his beautiful handiwork. Morley's qualities of hard work, honesty, integrity and humbleness were evident in his day to day living and he will be deeply missed.
Morley is survived by his wife, Pearl; sisters Hilda Good and Lola Boyce; sons Gerald (Cathi) King and Rick King; 6 grandchildren: Michelle (Joshua) Morrow, Jennifer Lucas, Krisiti (Brant) Pryor, Carley (Michael) Parent, Angela King and Jake King; and 6 great-grandchildren: Ellie, Annie and Cole Lucas; Isabella, Madison and Logan Morrow. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Leonard King.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Woodburn Evangelical Church (1050 N. Boones Ferry Rd.) in Woodburn.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, 2020