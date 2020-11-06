1/1
Muriel French-Kurpjuweit
Muriel French-Kurpjuweit

(Sept. 5, 1934 -

Oct. 24, 2020)

Proud mother of the Kurpjuweit brood, her passion was her family and many loving, life long friends. Her early career was in banking, which served her well as owner of the Reseda Dugout Pizzeria/ Dugout Lounge '73-'83 and as a title processor before going to Kaiser Permanente, as opening receptionist to the Woodland Hills emergency room. She worked 17 years between emergency, general surgery and the Breast Center until retirement where she moved to Northern California. Our hope is to have a service and celebration of life once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
