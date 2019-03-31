Mylouine E. Williams



Salem - Mylouine Elizabeth Ellis Williams was born May 26. 1932 in Crescent City, California and passed March 25, 2019 in Salem. She was the daughter of Myles B. Ellis and Maude Keller Ellis and the Bride of Alvin E. Williams. Alvin and Mylouine were married August 8, 1954. Mylouine graduated with a Bachelors Degree from the University of California at Santa Barbara and had post graduate study at Humboldt State University. Mylouine was a special education teacher for Del Norte County Unified School District. Alvin and Mylouine traveled the world together, and taught English in China for two years after they retired. Afterward they moved to McMinnville, Oregon where they lived for ten years then moved to Salem. They have also lived in Sublimity, Gladstone and just recently returned to Salem.



Mylouine is survived by her husband Alvin and their four children Susan (Rik) Santsche of Eureka, California, Kathryn (Michael) McDonald of Vancouver, Washington, John (Denise) Williams of McKinleyville, California and Elaine (Doug) Gesik-Nusser of Salem, Oregon. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



Alvin and Mylouine were very involved in the church and she was passionate about sharing the hope and love that Jesus offers to us all through the gift of salvation. Mylouine struggled for many years with health challenges and on Monday March 25, 2019 her prayers were answered, she went home to be with the Lord.



The family would like to thank the many caregivers who have helped Mylouine over the years at Hidden Lakes Retirement, First Call Home Health, Marian Estates, Somerset Assisted Living and Bonaventure. Mylouine was well cared for at the end by the doctors and nurses at Salem Hospital and the family would like to thank everyone for the loving support.



Graveside Services will be held at Willamette National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Mylouine asked to consider for memorial donations to be given to either World MAP (Missionary Assistance Program) https://world-map.com/ or Medical Teams International https://www.medicalteams.org/donations/



Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 31, 2019