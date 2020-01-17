|
Myrna Arlene (Little) Headrick
Stayton - Myrna, 85, of Stayton, passed away peacefully in her home on December 18, 2019. Born on October 14, 1934 in Butte, MT, Myrna's family moved to Oregon in 1944, living successively in Salem, Sweet Home, and in Stayton. After graduating from Sweet Home High School in 1952, she attended college at Oregon College of Education, where she earned a degree in education. Myrna taught 7th & 8th grade in the Stayton School District for 35 years, retiring in 1991. She loved books, singing in the church choir, bingo & cards, being with family, travel, and spending much time on her property in Camp Sherman, OR. Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, George T. & Nellie C. Little, husband Jay M. Headrick, and brother Robert G. Little. She is survived by her daughter Michelle Headrick Mays and her son-in-law Doug Mays, Vancouver, WA; two nieces and three nephews. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2pm at the Stayton United Methodist Church, 1450 Fern Ridge Rd SE, Stayton, OR. There will be a reception following the service in the church Fellowship Hall. Flowers are welcomed, though should friends desire, contributions may be made in her name/honor to the Stayton United Methodist Church for the choir fund. Assisting the family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020