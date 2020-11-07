Myron "Stretch" LeRoy Enfield



Salem - Myron "Stretch" Enfield died Wednesday evening, November 4, 2020. Stretch was born in Anita, IA to Lee Roy and Ella Enfield. He grew up on a small farm in Iowa and enjoyed playing football, basketball, and baseball. As a young man Stretch learned how to be a pressman and a linotype operator. He worked for several Iowa town newspapers before joining the army and shipping off to Japan.



Following his deployment during the Korean War he attended the University of Iowa. During his college years he married Virginia Jacobs in February 1957. Two years later he received his BA and Doctor of Jurisprudence degree.



After graduating he moved to Salem as an Oregon State Supreme Court law clerk under Justice O'Connell. Later, he joined the law firm of Rhoten, Rhoten, and Speerstra before opening his own firm in the Pioneer Trust Building downtown Salem. That firm later became Enfield, McConville, Guimond, and Brown.



In addition to being a respected lawyer, Stretch was a devoted father to four children, Christy, Steve (Teresa), Melanie (Jonathan Tinkham), and Nancy (Matthew Dalla Corte). He loved supporting them in their activities. He coached baseball and softball teams and excelled at cheering from the stands when he was not coaching. He also enjoyed being a pack leader for the Boy Scouts. Stretch liked taking the family hiking and camping. Backpacking near Mt. Jefferson was always a fond memory.



After a 34-year legal career Stretch retired. He and Virginia traveled extensively; their trips to Turkey and Alaska were highlights. They also were faithful volunteers at the Union Gospel Mission. Serving others brought him great joy. He served on the boards of Trinity Methodist Church, Trinity Covenant Church; and was the Chairman of Marion County Bar Association and Capital Manor.



Though his career took Stretch away from the farm, his love of the land stayed with him. He was an avid gardener who grew an abundance of vegetables and fruit, including giant pumpkins.



Exploring his garden and picking wildflowers are fond memories for his ten grandchildren, Ben and Micaela Todd, Callie, Alexa, and Brett Enfield, Sam, Kelly, and Zach Tinkham, and Isabella and Amelia Dalla Corte.



Stretch was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Union Gospel Mission. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









