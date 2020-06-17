Nancy Ann DeRoux
Nancy Ann DeRoux

Salem - Nancy Ann DeRoux, age 78, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Nancy was born in Gainesville, Florida on September 7, 1941. She received a Bachelors Degree from Western Washington University.

Nancy had a passion for God, writing, family, friends, and pets.

She is survived by her children, Stephen DeRoux and Christine Morgan; grandchild, Zachary DeRoux; and siblings, Caroline Piepenbrink, Jean Ormond, and Bunny Ferguson.

A viewing will be held for Nancy on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1:00-5:00pm at Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors, 1350 Commercial Street SE, Salem, OR 97302.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the DeRoux family.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Howell-Edwards-Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors
