Nancy Ann DeRoux
Salem - Nancy Ann DeRoux, age 78, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Nancy was born in Gainesville, Florida on September 7, 1941. She received a Bachelors Degree from Western Washington University.
Nancy had a passion for God, writing, family, friends, and pets.
She is survived by her children, Stephen DeRoux and Christine Morgan; grandchild, Zachary DeRoux; and siblings, Caroline Piepenbrink, Jean Ormond, and Bunny Ferguson.
A viewing will be held for Nancy on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1:00-5:00pm at Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors, 1350 Commercial Street SE, Salem, OR 97302.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the DeRoux family.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.