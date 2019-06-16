Services
St Matthew Lutheran Church
10390 SW Canyon Rd
Beaverton, OR 97005
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Beaverton, OR
Salem - Nancy was born in Crofton, Nebraska and later moved to Salem. She graduated from South Salem High School. In 1960, she married Paul Neal Scheidel, also of Salem, and joined him in his career in the United States Air Force. During his career, they lived in many states and two foreign countries. Nancy returned to college and was proud to earn her BA from McKendree College in 1976.

Nancy was the mother of two daughters Victoria Loveday (Alan Loveday) and Tari Kitchen (Gregg Kitchen). She was the grandmother of six, Rachel and Benjamin Loveday and Ryan, Zachery, Joshua, and Caleb Kitchen. Nancy also had one great-granddaughter, Sybil Kitchen.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate Nancy's life on Friday June 21, 2019 at 10:30 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Beaverton, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 16, 2019
