Nancy Bell (Fetsch) Weigel
Nancy Bell Weigel (Fetsch)

February 7th, 1938 - September 29th, 2020

Nancy was born February 7th, 1938 in Salem, Oregon to August and Ada Fetsch. She attended Richmond Elementary School, Leslie Middle School and South Salem High School. Nancy married John Peter Weigel on August 5th, 1957 and they were married 63 years. Together they had four children, John Paul, James Perry, Susan Elaine (Miller) and Jerrold Patrick, as well as 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was a loving mother and devoted house wife, who also sold Avon and worked in Salem area school cafeterias. She enjoyed going camping in the RV & loved winning at the casino. If you ever met Nancy she probably introduced herself by saying "I'm grandma Nancy, and I'm a hugger!" and proceeded to give you a hug & a kiss on the cheek. Having family over always put a big smile on her face, especially the little ones. Due to the virus her service will be held at a later date. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service will be assisting the family.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
