Nancy Bonacci

Salem - Nancy Ellen Bonacci (nee Holland) was born in Salem, Oregon on August 6, 1966. She was the only child born to Zane and Shirley Holland, but the sixth child of her mother, Shirley, so Nancy grew up having five older siblings. Nancy, being Zane's only child, was his darling girl. He loved to spoil her every chance he could. Nancy attended Highland Elementary School, Whiteaker Middle School, and graduated from North Salem High School in 1984.



After high school, Nancy worked in retail for many years. She helped open Mervin's Department Store in downtown Salem and remained with that company until shortly before the Salem store was closed. Nancy married her first husband, James Davis, in 1986. Then, on January 1, 2018 Nancy married her soul mate, and the love of her life, Peter Bonacci. Peter and Nancy lived in Independence, Oregon. When Nancy married Peter, she gained two stepchildren, Damian and Kassie. She relished her role as stepmom. Most recently, Nancy was working as a caregiver with Partnerships in Community Living (PCL), and she took great joy in providing tender loving care to her clients.



Throughout her life, Nancy made and maintained friends easily due to her sweet nature. She enjoyed music, sang soprano in the high school choir, loved Billy Joel, and was a life-long fan of Barry Manilow. Like her father, Nancy was also a gifted photographer. She was rarely without her camera. Nancy cherished trips to the beach and took many breathtaking photos of the Oregon coast. She enjoyed movies, especially thrillers, and she loved to laugh.



Sadly, on June 5, 2020 Nancy Ellen Bonacci passed away from natural causes at age 53. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Zane and Shirley Holland, her sister Charlotte Merritt Collins, and brother Jerry Merritt. She is survived by her husband Peter Bonacci, her stepchildren Damian Bonacci, and Kassie Bonacci, her brothers Gene Merritt, Ed Merritt, and Dennis Merritt. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews and cousins including Kimberly and Brian Collins. Her memory is cherished by many dear friends, including Angela (Brown) English and Jackie (Jirek) Warrick with whom Nancy had been "best buddies" since childhood. Due to conditions related to the Coronavirus pandemic no services are planned at this time. Final arrangements are being made by Farnstrom Mortuary in Independence, OR.









