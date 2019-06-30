|
Nancy Evelyn Long
Salem - Nancy Evelyn Long (Gates) passed away peacefully on June 15th with two of her children by her side, following a series of health issues. She was born to Della and Harold Gates on May 26, 1945 in Clemville Texas. She was valedictorian at Tidehaven High School and graduated from Southwest Texas University. She married Tom Long and moved to Dardanelle, Arkansas for 2 years, where she was a teacher before moving to Lake Jackson, Texas to start a family. Nancy and her 3 children moved to Salem, Oregon in 1988. Nancy remained in Salem for the rest of her life.
Mom was kind and outgoing and loved life. She loved reading, art, quilting, nature and cooking. She could identify a variety of plants and birds in both Texas and Oregon. She loved music, especially John Denver and Willie Nelson. She will be missed.
She was proceeded in death by her sister Janette Lazrine and parents Della and Harold Gates.
Survivors include her children Karen Long, Ken Long and his wife Jessie and son Sidney, Kevin Long and his wife Theresa, and niece Kim Seeberger.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30pm Sunday, July 21st at United Church of Christ at 700 Marion St NE, Salem, Or, 97301.
For questions, feel free to contact Karen Long at [email protected]
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 30, 2019