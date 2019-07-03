Nancy Jean (Ferris) Baier



Keizer - Nancy Jean Baier, 85, left her family and friends on Saturday, June 29th. She was born in Carroll, NE to Harry and Marie Ferris, the first of five children. Nancy grew up on a farm and taught school in the Carroll area. Nancy met the love of her life, Alfred Baier, Jr, at a skating rink in Wayne, NE and they married in 1952. They were married for 56 years when Al passed away. They welcomed a son, Darin, in 1966 and the three of them moved to Salem, OR in 1970. Nancy encouraged Darin to play baseball, which became his passion. Darin became a successful player and teammate, one who could be counted on. According to Nancy, Darin fulfilled her life.



Nancy dedicated her life to educating children for over 60 years. She was influential in many lives as teacher and principal at Pioneer Country School, Gervais and Woodburn School Districts.



Nancy was an active member of Jason Lee Methodist Church and a servant of the Lord. Nancy loved reading books, baking and sewing. She loved her precious dogs Cindy, Cinnamon, Sneaker and Shadow. Nancy will always be fondly remembered by her family and friends for her love, grace, strength and willingness to help everyone.



Nancy is survived by her son, Darin (Kathy) Baier, sister Karen (Les) Fisk, brothers Don (Catherine) Ferris, Marv (Dianne) Ferris, Bob (Apryl) Ferris, and many nephews and nieces who loved and cared for her deeply. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Al and infant son Troy.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Restlawn Funeral Home in Salem on Friday, July 5 at 2:30pm.In lieu of flowers, Nancy requested donations to the Willamette Humane Society in Salem in her memory. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 3, 2019