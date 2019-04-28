|
Nancy Kathleen Getz Montero
Stayton - Nancy passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday March 17th. She was born in 1945 to Ashby and Wilda Getz. Nancy was the first of three children to Ashby and Wilda. Diane Getz Zutman and Kathleen Getz Donaldson are her two sisters. Nancy married Emil Lanny Montero in 1965 and they had two boys. David Montero was born in, 1966 and Michael Montero was born in 1970. After Nancy and Lanny's divorce in 1978, she packed up the boys and moved to Stayton, to be closer to her family. Nancy worked numerous jobs to support the family and we never went without. She worked as a hair dresser, a waitress, a bartender, and many other jobs that helped keep food on the table and the mortgage paid. She provided an enormous amount of love, support and inspiration, to her family. After the boys graduated high school, Nancy went back to college and earned her associate degree from Chemeketa Community College. We were all very proud of her efforts and continuous drive to succeed. After graduating, she joined the Management team at Circle K and was able to prove herself quickly. A couple years later she moved north to the Portland area, after being recruited by Sally's Beauty Supply to manage many stores, until her retirement in 2005. Throughout those years, her Blue Healer, Gypsy, was always there for her. In 2006 Nancy moved back to Stayton, to once again be near her family. During the early years of her retirement, she managed her father's four-plex, while living in one of the small units. After her father passed away, she purchased a cute little home near Stayton High School. She was overjoyed to buy her house. She had been cooped up in small apartments for decades. She enjoyed many years in her new house. She enjoyed gardening, decorating, projects and many hobbies, especially relaxing days with her Pug, Emma. Nancy was an avid reader, enjoyed playing Mahjong and was an outstanding Chef. Even in the later years, her cooking always reminded me of when I was young. We didn't have much, but she could always whip up a feast to satisfy her growing boys. Her son Michael moved back to Stayton with his wife Maggie and their daughter Maddie in 2014, to be closer to family and home. Her son David resides in Arizona with his wife Rhonda and their two sons Zachary and Kyle. Nancy's dear friend Kathy Hagen and her daughter Shannon have always been there for her. When Nancy moved back to Stayton, Kathy was by her side. Kathy had always been Nancy's best friend. We should all be so fortunate to have such dependable and fantastic friends. For the last couple years Nancy was in need of assistance with many things. That need grew as time went on and Kathy always did whatever was necessary to assist Nancy and make her comfortable. The Montero's owe a great debt of gratitude to Kathy for the love and support she gave Nancy throughout their entire friendship. Nancy will be greatly missed. How do you not miss the very best things in life, when they are no longer there to touch and hold. We will lean on our memories and laugh about all the good times… and there were so many. She is comfortable now and strong in our hearts. Her love will always shine through in how she shaped and influenced so many. Nancy's Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, June 9th, 2019. If you knew Nancy and would like to share in her memory, please contact Michael Montero at 360-433-5434. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 28, 2019