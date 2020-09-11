Nancy Louise Waite



Long-time Salem resident Nancy Louise Waite passed away in Santa Barbara California holding the hand of her youngest daughter in the early morning of August 19, 2020. Her extraordinary beauty, endearing wit and profound intelligence will always be remembered by those who knew her.



Born in Philadelphia in 1936, Nancy was the daughter of an Army officer, and the family soon found itself stationed in Hawaii. As a small child on December 7,1941,she watched from their beachfront home as Pearl Harbor was attacked. After returning Stateside, Nancy would often recall happy times from her childhood playing with her cousins and forming deep familial bonds carried with her throughout her life. Nancy graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor of Science focusing on parasitology and spoke of the bonds she had with her Kappa Alpha Theta sorority sisters. She met and married her beloved husband Colonel Hugh Gordon Waite (D 2003) while her father and Gordon were both stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. Nancy and Gordon traveled the world, made many friends and embraced life's ups and downs with gratitude, faith and a good dose of humor. Three daughters and four grandchildren later, she still loved an adventure and was known to frequent an amusement park or two, play parlor games and rejoice in the telling of family lore.



Nancy loved all things art-related, and from fine etchings to crayon drippings of her granddaughter, her walls were a testament to her keen eye. She was an avid reader and superb entertainer with the crockery, napkins and place settings to prove it. Even though she would never admit it, Nancy was a secret pet lover who could be caught napping with one of her daughters' doggies or kitties. It will be difficult to ever match the fierce love she held for her cousins, siblings, their spouses, nieces, nephews, her daughters Stephanie Witherspoon (Jamie), Karen Waite, Mary Garvey (George), and grandchildren Natalie and Madeleine Carroll, Harry and Ned Garvey. Nancy will be interred with her husband Col. Hugh Gordon Waite in Arlington National Cemetery next to her father Col. Andrew F. Scheele and her mother Mary Christine.



We will miss you terribly, Mommy, we loved you so.



May 23, 1936-Aug 19, 2020









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store