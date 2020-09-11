1/1
Nancy Louise Waite
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Louise Waite

Long-time Salem resident Nancy Louise Waite passed away in Santa Barbara California holding the hand of her youngest daughter in the early morning of August 19, 2020. Her extraordinary beauty, endearing wit and profound intelligence will always be remembered by those who knew her.

Born in Philadelphia in 1936, Nancy was the daughter of an Army officer, and the family soon found itself stationed in Hawaii. As a small child on December 7,1941,she watched from their beachfront home as Pearl Harbor was attacked. After returning Stateside, Nancy would often recall happy times from her childhood playing with her cousins and forming deep familial bonds carried with her throughout her life. Nancy graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor of Science focusing on parasitology and spoke of the bonds she had with her Kappa Alpha Theta sorority sisters. She met and married her beloved husband Colonel Hugh Gordon Waite (D 2003) while her father and Gordon were both stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. Nancy and Gordon traveled the world, made many friends and embraced life's ups and downs with gratitude, faith and a good dose of humor. Three daughters and four grandchildren later, she still loved an adventure and was known to frequent an amusement park or two, play parlor games and rejoice in the telling of family lore.

Nancy loved all things art-related, and from fine etchings to crayon drippings of her granddaughter, her walls were a testament to her keen eye. She was an avid reader and superb entertainer with the crockery, napkins and place settings to prove it. Even though she would never admit it, Nancy was a secret pet lover who could be caught napping with one of her daughters' doggies or kitties. It will be difficult to ever match the fierce love she held for her cousins, siblings, their spouses, nieces, nephews, her daughters Stephanie Witherspoon (Jamie), Karen Waite, Mary Garvey (George), and grandchildren Natalie and Madeleine Carroll, Harry and Ned Garvey. Nancy will be interred with her husband Col. Hugh Gordon Waite in Arlington National Cemetery next to her father Col. Andrew F. Scheele and her mother Mary Christine.

We will miss you terribly, Mommy, we loved you so.

May 23, 1936-Aug 19, 2020




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Statesman Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved