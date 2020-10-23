1/1
Nancy Madden
Nancy Madden

Keizer - Nancy Leigh Madden, 79, died October 20, 2020 with her family by her side in Keizer, Oregon. Nancy was born July 18, 1941 in Edgerton, Wisconsin to Harry and Roma Reese. She graduated from North Salem High School in 1959. In 1961 she married James Leslie Madden, whom she shared her life with for 49+ years until his passing in 2010.

Nancy worked at Pacific NW Bell and retired with 30 years of service. She started as an operator, went to engineering and spent the majority of her time as a manager of Operator Services. She then went to work for Capitol Press where she finally retired after 20 years.

Nancy enjoyed Bingo, gardening, bowling, going to casino's, cooking/baking, spending time with her dog Bandit but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Nancy is survived by Daughters - Debbie Lucas, Carter Carter and Michelle Chain, Son - James Madden Jr., Brother - Spencer Reese, 7 Grandkids and 6 great Grandkids. She was proceeded in death by Husband - James Madden.

Nancy was a loving wife, mom and grandmother (Nanny), she had a big heart and always tried to find the good in everything.

There will be a viewing Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Keizer Funeral Chapel from 2-5 pm. A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at City View Cemetery in Salem, Oregon beginning at 1 pm.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
