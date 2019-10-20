|
|
Nancy S. Leroux Bickler
Nancy passed away peaceful on October 16, 2019. Nancy Margret Smith was born on August 2, 1928 in Portland, Oregon, the only child of Marjory (McFarlane) and Harrison Standish Smith in Portland, Oregon. Nancy graduated from Grant High School and went on to attend the University of Oregon where she earned both bachelor's and master's degree. Nancy's teaching career began in 1951 until she retired in 1993. In 1959 she married Lester A. Leroux (originally for Walla Walla, WA) and they moved to Boardman, OR. Where they both taught at Riverside High School. Nancy and Lester had two children, Leonille Ann (Leanne) and Michael Julien Leroux. Lester died 1984. In 1997 Nancy married Gordon V. Bickler DMD and moved to Salem, OR. They spent 19 happy years together traveling the world. They shared many great trips through the years. Gordon Died in 2015, at the age of 94. She lamented -no more travels. But wonderful memories. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Harrison and Marjory Smith. She is survived by her daughter Leanne, son Michael (wife Laurie) and one grandson, Julien R. Leroux.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston, Oregon on October 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm with a graveside service to follow. Burn Mortuary is in charge of the funeral arrangement.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019