Nasha A. Russell
Salem - Nasha A. Russell (née Rygas) was born on May 6th, 1945 in East Chicago, Indiana. She attended Purdue University, where she met the man who would become her husband for 52 years. The couple were married at Garrett Chapel overlooking Keuka Lake in 1967, and then moved to Ann Arbor to finish their studies at the University of Michigan. After graduation the couple moved to Colorado, where they returned in 1977 after spending time in Nova Scotia, Canada. After 14 years total in Fort Collins, Colorado the Russell family moved to Salem, Oregon in 1988. She devoted her life to her four children, in ways that the word housewife could not possibly honor. As her nest began to empty, she took her love of children and her desire to envelope them in the magic of music, literature, and all forms of learning and became an elementary school teacher for Salem-Keizer finishing her career at Hayesville Elementary School teaching the second grade. Her retirement coincided with the arrival of the first of her three grandchildren, who were fortunate enough to feel the warmth of her light in their lives from their very first moments of existence until the very last moment of hers. Nasha passed peacefully in her home on Sunday morning December 8th. She was preceded in death by her father Stanley, her mother Lucille, and her sister Lida. She is survived by her husband Jim, her sister Jana, her brother Joe, her four children: Alex, Annalise, Josha, and Amelia, her daughters-in-law Lori and Niven, and her grandchildren: Bennett, Lainey, and Nanki. Christmas was the one time a year when the world briefly lived up to her capacity for selflessness, joy, and wonder - it will be impossible to experience that as fully without her. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019