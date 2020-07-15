Natasha Amy
Salem - Natasha Amy, age 85, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Natasha was born January 16, 1935 in Vancouver, BC, Canada. She married Donald Amy in 1964. They were happily married almost 56 years. She served faithfully as a missionary for the Jehovah's Witnesses, and had a passion for photography.
Natasha is survived by her loving husband, Don; her sister, Luba Johnson; and her brother, Bill Leckoeff.
Natasha will be interred at Restlawn Memory Gardens. A Memorial Service will be held on July 25, 2020 through the Zoom app at 2:00 PM.
