Natasha Amy
Natasha Amy

Salem - Natasha Amy, age 85, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Natasha was born January 16, 1935 in Vancouver, BC, Canada. She married Donald Amy in 1964. They were happily married almost 56 years. She served faithfully as a missionary for the Jehovah's Witnesses, and had a passion for photography.

Natasha is survived by her loving husband, Don; her sister, Luba Johnson; and her brother, Bill Leckoeff.

Natasha will be interred at Restlawn Memory Gardens. A Memorial Service will be held on July 25, 2020 through the Zoom app at 2:00 PM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Amy family.






Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Howell-Edwards-Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors
