Navarro Faircloth
I lost my beloved husband, Navarro, on December 21, 2019 after fifty-four years of marriage. Navarro was a man of great integrity and strong ethical beliefs that never wavered; he was deeply committed to social justice and helping those in need. He had a deep capacity for empathy and was sweet natured, gentle, and so tremendously enthusiastic about life that it is hard to imagine a world without him.
Navarro was born on October 26, 1938 in Dade County, Florida. Abandoned as an infant, he endured a cruel and adverse childhood. Even as a young child, Navarro constantly sought out things that distanced him from the ignorance and poverty around him. He read the newspaper, listened to opera on the radio and did his homework even in the face of ridicule from the adults surrounding him. These early experiences may have fostered Navarro's deep capacity for empathy and resulted in his desire to reduce injustice and help people in difficult or painful circumstances.
As a teenager, Navarro met a couple, Lillie V and Bill Jordan, who he came to call his mom and dad, and their daughter, Gloria. He spent a lot of time with them and they became a profound influence on him, providing for the first time in Navarro's life, the deep love and commitment that occurs in a normal family.
After high school, Navarro worked full-time and attended college part-time at Oglethorpe University where we met. Two years later, in 1965 we were married and began a life filled with love and laughter, commitment and support, like we had never experienced before. At that time, we had no idea of the adventures we would experience or the extraordinary life we would live together.
Our first adventure occurred just one year later when we went to Europe with two backpacks and little money. We hitchhiked ten weeks through England, the French countryside, Italy, Zorba-era Greece, and Yugoslavia. After our trip, Navarro confided that he had lost the fear that he had always felt his whole life and that he felt totally free. Living his life free of fear and with an exuberant sense of freedom contributed immeasurably to the person that Navarro became and to his ability to help others do the same.
As we settled back into life in the U.S., Navarro completed training as an elementary school teacher, a field in which he would no doubt have excelled had he not always been drawn to the field of law. Fulfilling a life-long dream, and defying his early upbringing, Navarro completed law school in 1973 with a Doctor of Jurisprudence.
Navarro had always been deeply committed to justice and the ideals of journalism - so he became, in time, a lawyer, a judge, a regular contributor to newspapers and an active union leader. He was always ready to defend with passion a liberal point of view or to champion the cause of someone experiencing injustice.
Navarro then began work at the local Board of Education where he was a trail blazer: one of the first in the nation to serve as in-house legal counsel embedded in a large Board of Education. In this capacity, he implemented policies and practices that made a difference, and continue today to make a difference, in the lives of others.
During this time, Navarro finally had the opportunity to get to know his biological siblings who had been raised elsewhere. He came to love dearly his brothers and sister, Ron, Michael, and Sharon.
Navarro always saw value in every person he encountered no matter what their situation or circumstance. Twice during our marriage, he invested years of his life and lots of his love to help a young person build a good life by overcoming dire poverty and desperation. Both individuals now live happy, productive lives and are raising their children with such values. Quite certainly, though, we received the greatest gift of all: our wonderful, loving daughter, Summer.
In his personal life, Navarro engaged regularly in activities that he felt strongly about: civil rights activities in his early years in Atlanta, political campaigns of progressive candidates, support for the Southern Poverty Law Center and the local ACLU, and letters to the editor supporting racial equality, for which he once received death threats.
In 1987 we moved to Oregon; a place Navarro came to deeply love. More than any place else, he felt like he really belonged in Oregon. Navarro became an administrative law judge for the state of Oregon and a member of SEIU. He loved his work but he loved his involvement with SEIU even more.
Navarro was a hard-working union activist with an unwavering commitment to standing up for fair treatment for state workers. It was a bit of a surprise for some union members to meet this guy from Atlanta who spoke with a beautiful southern drawl, had an incredible sense of humor, and was unmovable on issues like building a strong union for all public workers in Oregon. Navarro became a union steward, a member of the union's Board of Directors, and a member of the strike strategy committee during the strike of 1995. Navarro loved the union and his union brothers and sisters loved him.
To describe Navarro's accomplishments is easier than describing the essence of who he was because he lived so large in life: he was such a vivid presence and such a compassionate, courageous, and interesting person. Navarro had a constant wit and an enormous capacity for humor always using it to put people at ease. He was warm and funny, not just with his friends and family but with clerks at the check-out counter and people filling his car at the gas station, all of whom loved him and looked forward to his next visit. He knew each of them by name and knew the important things going on in their lives.
Navarro was a man of great courage, both in overcoming his early life and in embracing causes and courses of action that were unpopular. He was highly intelligent, had an insatiable intellectual curiosity, and was a voracious reader. He was a writer, beautifully capturing the people and things he loved. He was passionate and well informed about current events and politics.
Navarro's culinary talents are legendary and he often cooked delicious meals for his friends while listening to music and discussing politics at length. He loved music and there was hardly a genre of music he didn't own. Numerous friends spent hours with him listening to and discussing music. Another of Navarro's passions was working at the State Fair each year. Whether he was picking up singer/celebrities at the airport, helping people find lost cars or monitoring gang presence entering the fair, he loved it all. He led a full, happy life and his happiness was infectious and reached out and enveloped all around him.
Yet Navarro's greatest capacity was his ability to love others unselfishly. Navarro's love was boundless and overflowing for his wife, Kathy; his daughter, Summer and his three grandchildren, Orion, Amelia, and Emily, and his son-in-law, Daniel Sims; Kathy's two brothers, John Pitts (deceased) and Mark Pitts; his brothers and sister, Ron, Michael and Sharon Faircloth; and his dear friend, Tom Mulhern, who was more like a brother to him. We are all so grateful to have been loved by Navarro and to have shared our lives with him. We will remember him always with love and admiration.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Salem on February 22 at 2:00 pm at Pringle Hall, at 606 Church Street SE. Visiting with family and friends will be followed by sharing our warm, loving memories of Navarro.
Memorial donations may be made to Oregon Public Broadcasting or to Southern Poverty Law Center.
(A tribute to Navarro has been posted on YouTube. Search for "Tribute to Navarro Faircloth")
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020