Nedry V. "Ned" Burris

Nedry V. "Ned" Burris Obituary
Nedry "Ned" V. Burris

Salem - Ned was born in Salem to Florence and Paul Burris. He attended Grant, Parrish and was in the first graduating class at Salem High School in 1938.

While in College in California he enlisted in the Army Air Corp as a cadet. Graduating Class of 43-D. Then trained as a B-25 pilot. He was sent to the Pacific- Gilbert and Marshall Islands, where he flew 51 low level bombing missions in 13 months. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Asiatic Pacific Medal, American Theater Ribbon, Victory medal and other commendations. Back in the US he instructed B-25 trainees, then discharged November 1945.

Ned and Virginia Riessbeck were married December of 1947 while on Christmas vacation from Willamette Law School. He transferred to Lewis and Clark Law College where he graduated in June of 1951 with a JD.

Ned was recalled into the Air Force in 1951 and was sent to Japan and Korea for the Korean Was. After that he and his family were on the move. Ned taught Air Force ROTC at University of Evansville in Indiana, then Texas and in 1960 he was sent to Sondrestrom, Greenland for a year. Then to Westover Air Base in Massachusetts. Then on to Williams Air Force Base in Arizona, where he was Commander of Air Force recruiting in Arizona, Las Vegas and San Diego. He retired in September of 1967. Ned was a Command Pilot with close to 4000 hours of flying time.

The next 18 years were spent in Business Affairs at Oregon State University. He retired again in 1985. Ned spent over 40 years golfing at Illahe, delivering for Meals on Wheels with fellow golfers for 15 years. He and Virginia were lucky enough to travel to wonderful places and have over 71 years together.

Ned is survived by his wife Ginny; daughter, Molly; son, N. Allen and grandson Jesse Clark. A private funeral with Military Honors was held at City View Cemetery. A special thanks to Willamette Valley Hospice for their care and kindness. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
