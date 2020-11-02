Neelie Ann Schultz



Woodburn - Neelie Ann Schultz, 89, of Woodburn, Oregon, passed away on October 3, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Plentywood, Montana to Harry Hisanori Sano and Stella Catherine Sano on April 25, 1931. She attended the University of Oregon where she met the love of her life, Charles M. Schultz, to whom she was married for more than 64 years. They married on September 22, 1956, lived in the U.S. Territory of Hawaii for several years and then lived on their farm outside of Woodburn.



Neelie Ann was a homemaker. She lovingly raised three children and enjoyed being involved in the lives of her grandchildren. She also worked for the U.S. Postal Service. Neelie Ann was kind and sweet to everyone she met.



Survivors include her husband, Charles M. Schultz; her son, Curt Schultz, her daughters, Karen Schultz Breda and Christy J. Schultz, her daughter-in-law, Rie Sasakawa, her son-in-law, John Breda, her grandchildren, Emi Sasakawa, Ken Sasakawa and Joseph Breda, and her brothers, Tine-L Sano, John Sano, Harry Sano, Jr. and Ray Sano. Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be held on a date and place to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association in memory of Neelie Ann Schultz.









