Neil T. Skill Sr.



Salem - Neil Skill, a long time forester with the Oregon Department of Forestry passed Monday, April 1st of natural causes at the age of 89. Neil retired as the Associate State Forester in 1988 after nearly 35 years with the Department. He leaves behind a legacy of public service spanning more than six decades with various state and federal agencies and the United States Air Force.



Neil began his career with the Department of Forestry in January 1954, departing later that year when called to active duty with the United States Air Force, eventually serving a tour with the 17th Air Force in Morocco during 1955 and 1956. Upon release from active duty, Neil continued to serve in the Air Force Reserve, retiring in the rank of Colonel, after 30 years of service in 1984.



Returning from active duty, Neil resumed his career with the Department of Forestry. In addition to work as a forester, he would go on to lead the agency's mapping and photo section, perform analyst duties and become the Forest Practices Director. In 1980, he became the Assistant State Forester in charge of the Protection Division and in 1986, he became the Associate State Forester.



Following retirement from the State of Oregon, Neil eventually returned to public service through work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He deployed throughout the United States and its territories in response to hurricanes and other disasters for 17 years.



While working as a forester engaged in forest inventories, he met Patience Tyrrell, a student at Pacific University. They subsequently married in 1959 and had two sons, Wayne and Neil. Patience proceeded Neil in 2014.



Neil grew up in Long Beach California and became an accomplished gymnast. He developed a commitment to fitness at a young age that endured throughout his life through competition as an unattached athlete while attending college at Oregon State and later coaching gymnastics locally in Salem at the YMCA and serving as judge for local high school events.



Neil developed a life-long love of the outdoors that eventually led to a career in forestry through participation in both the Boy Scouts and the Explorer Scouts. Following graduation from Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, Neil worked as a logger and a firefighter in Norther California for several years in order to earn enough money to attend college at Oregon State in the forestry program. While attending college, he continued to return to Northern California to fight fire as a summer job.



His love of the outdoors eventually led him to sailing. Sailing and woodworking were crafts he pursued well into retirement. In addition to building much of the furniture in the family home, Neil built furniture for his sons and customized his sail boat.



Neil is survived by his two sons, Wayne and Neil Skill and two grandsons, Travis and Eddie Skill. Graveside services will occur Saturday, 6 April at 11 AM at Claggett Cemetary on Bolf Terrace in Keizer. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.