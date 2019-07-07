Services
Neva "Joyce" Cremer

Neva "Joyce" Cremer Obituary
Neva "Joyce" Cremer

Stayton - Joyce, 82, died July 3 in Sublimity. She was born in Lebanon and lived most of her life in the Stayton area. Joyce married Richard "Dick" Cremer on April 14, 1956 in Stayton, he preceded her in death on May 28, 2007. She farmed with her husband on Fern Ridge. Joyce was a member Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters and Women for Ag. She enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, and loved flowers and being a supportive grandma. Joyce is survived by son: David (Veneta) Cremer of Lyons; daughter: Debbie (John) Beitel of Stayton; sister: Gloria Hall of Coquille and grandchildren: Courtney Cremer, Chris Cremer, J.R. Beitel and Michael "Mo" Beitel. Recitation of Rosary will be Monday, July 8 at 10:15 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am both at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Stayton. Contributions may be made to Stayton Booster Club or Regis St. Mary Catholic School. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 7, 2019
