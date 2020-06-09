Nicoletta Marie (Boccanfuso) Mesisca



Nicoletta Marie (Boccanfuso) Mesisca, 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, May 12, 2020. Nickie was a loving daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many.



Nickie was born on the small island of D' Ischia, Italy, June 26, 1927 to Onofrio and Maria (Di Scala) Boccanfusso. Along with her mother and four sisters, she braved a ten-day long voyage from Naples, Italy to America, arriving at Ellis Island April 23, 1936. Awaiting them were her father and older brother, Dominick. She eagerly anticipated the opportunities her new life in American would bring.



In 1944 Nickie lost her mother to cancer and had to quit high school to help raise her three younger sisters. In 1946 she met the love of her life, Anthony Mesisca, whom she married in 1947 in New York. Anthony's brother, Pasquale came to marry Nickie's sister, Concetta. The two sisters and brothers lived happily together in New Jersey for many years.



Nickie worked in New York until the birth of her son, Joseph in 1952. Two years later she had a daughter, Louise Schuening. The family moved to Southern California in 1956. Awaiting them were Nickie's two sisters and their husbands in Long Beach. She settled into life raising her two children and helping Tony establish his own tool and die business. Her father remarried and in 1948 she gained yet another sister, Catherine.



After a family vacation to Oregon, Tony and Nickie fell in love with the Willamette Valley. One night at the dinner table Tony said, "For five cents I'd move to Oregon." Nickie took a nickel out of her pocket, threw it on the table and said, "Let's go!" Nickie always had an adventurous spirit! She and Tony bought a farm in 1969 that soon became home to many cows, pigs, rabbits, sheep, chickens, dogs, cats and bountiful vegetable gardens.



In 1975, Nickie lost her beloved son, Joseph, to cancer. She lost the wind in her sails but she was a strong woman and devout Catholic who relied on her faith to find the strength to go on. In 1990, she would suffer loss again, this time her beloved Tony. She remained on the farm, doing it all, until 2016.



Nickie enjoyed staying busy as a homemaker, attending church, bowling, gardening and shopping. She enjoyed the beach along with its lighthouses and took pleasure in crabbing and picking mussels. The wonderful, Italian meals she cooked with love from fresh caught seafood and homemade sauces (gravy!) will always be remembered. You didn't come into her house and not be offered a meal and drink. Even if you weren't hungry she didn't take no for an answer. You ate, and likely had seconds. And thirds.



She had a deep love and commitment to her family, friends, and God. She cared greatly for everyone, loved more than most and it was deeply felt by friends and family. She will always be remembered as being strong, outspoken, independent, feisty, always in charge and full of life. Her nicknames were Sarge and Mighty-Mite, which says it all.



Later in life God blessed her with three grandchildren, Lisa Stovin, Sarah Schuening and Patrick Schuening; three great-grandchildren, Colton Schuening, Hudson Schuening and Joseph Stovin. Her grandchildren and especially her great-grandsons were the light of her life. How she loved "her boys!" Nickie was also a loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews as well as grand nieces and nephews.



Sadly, in 2015 Alzheimer's grabbed hold of Nickie, as it had three of her sisters previously. She spent the last four years of her life residing at Windsong at Eola Hills. She was known there as a spitfire and spirited resident. Even as the Alzheimer's took away her ability to speak intelligibly, if she was irritated with someone, she could clearly say "knock that s*&t off" or "leave me the hell alone!" That was Nickie, always feisty!



She was preceded in death by parents Onofrio and Maria Boccanfusso; son, Joseph Mesisca; sisters Connie Mesisca, Palma Carbone, Gilda Oliver, Marie Cenicola and brother Dominick Boccanfuso.



She is survived by daughter, Louise Schuening; grandchildren Lisa (David) Stovin, Patrick (Amy) Schuening, Sarah Schuening; great-grandchildren, Colton and Hudson Schuening; Joseph Stovin; sister, Catherine Child, many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.



Catholic Funeral mass will be held at 10am, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Salem, Oregon. Catholic burial at Restlawn Cemetery immediately following.



The family would like to thank the staff of Windsong at Eola Hills for the care and friendship they gave to mom. We also thank the RN's, Aides and staff of Serenity Hospice for the great care and comfort given during her last months.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to St. Francis Shelter, 1820 Berry St SE, Salem, OR 97302 or Ella Curran Food Bank, 854 N. Main St., Independence, OR 97351.



Riposare in pace. Andare con Dio-il vostro lavoro sulla terra è finito.



Rest in peace. Go with God - your work on earth is done.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store