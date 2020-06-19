Norma BernardyKeizer - - Norma Bernardy (Rupp) was born in Salem, Oregon on August 17, 1942 to Marie (Weigel) and Edgar Rupp. She passed away at the Salem Hospital on June 16 at age 77. She was preceded by her parents.She grew up in Salem, Oregon and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School. She then attended Merritt Davis School of Commerce to study Dental and Office Management.The majority of her time was spent raising and caring for her family. Discovering an interest in antique lace, she co-managed a shop in downtown Salem for years. Becoming an expert, she was often asked to help assess and maintain antique linens. She also found time to be an avid traveler both in the USA and abroad.She was a lifelong Christian and a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church in Keizer, Oregon. She served on the Pastoral Council and enjoyed her time planning activities, working with Father Gary and other parishioners. Always willing to help those in need or to provide a helping hand, we were lucky to have experienced her love and support.Norma is survived by husband Ron of 56 years, sons Brad Bernardy (wife Leslie Morgan) in Chuckey, Tennessee; son Brandon Bernardy (wife Tonya) of Bend, Oregon. Grandchildren, Shaye & Jake Bernardy, Kaitlyn (Dustin) Robertson of Eagle Mountain, Utah and great grandchildren Jaxon and Charlie Robertson. Also survived by her sisters, Sharron Graham/Brigham (Glen) of Eugene, Oregon and Dorothy Quinn (Jim) of Milwaukie, Oregon.The funeral will take place at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Keizer on June 25th at 11:00am.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to help with updating the audio visual/live streaming electronic equipment at St. Edwards Catholic Church, if able.