Norma Brown


1928 - 2020
Norma Brown Obituary
Norma Brown

Salem - Norma was born May 8, 1928 in Salem, Oregon to Homer and Grace Conklin. Norma spent her childhood active in the First Christian Church where she was a member for life and worked with the youth groups, sang in the choir and was active with many church committees and groups. Norma met the love of her life, John Brown, while he was home on leave from WWII. Norma and John were married July 7, 1946. Norma began working for the Salem School District in 1952 in the central library office where she had a long 35-year career working with what she loved, children's books. Norma was also heavily involved with Oregon School Employees Association, which her husband John led as president and executive director throughout his career. Norma loved spending time with her family and especially spoiling her daughter and grandchildren. Norma adored being a patron of the Oregon Symphony and loved sharing this passion with her family. Norma loved Christmas and was famous for both her elaborate Christmas decorations and her Christmas cookie platters that often contained over 20 varieties. Norma enjoyed playing pinochle with her friends throughout the years.

At 91 years of age, Norma passed away on April 25, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband John Brown, Norma is survived by her daughter Kathleen Jane (Alan) Melzer. She is also survived by her two grandchildren Melissa Jane (Gerald) Fidler and Kevin Michael (Sierra) Melzer; and three great-grandchildren Caden Melzer, Jordan Melzer, and Gabriel Fidler.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norma's memory to First Christian Church, 685 Marion St NE, Salem, OR 97301. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 3, 2020
