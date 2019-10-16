Services
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
Norma Carroll

Norma Carroll Obituary
Norma Carroll

Salem - Norma Lee (Cumins) Carroll passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019. She was born to Mildred and Earl Cumins on February 7, 1927 in Oregon City, OR. Norma Lee married Van Carroll, Jr. on December 11, 1946 and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in 2003. Norma loved to quilt and embroidery and her family has the beautiful quilts to treasure. She also enjoyed fishing the high cascade lakes, spending time in her cabin in La Pine and being with her family. Norma was a loving wife, mother and devoted "Grama" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was excited to become a great-great grandma in February. She was a lifelong member of the Market St. Church of Christ and she was a beautiful role model of her Christian faith.

Norma is survived by her children; Bruce Carroll (Debra) and Janet Overman (John). She has five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm; Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Market Street Church of Christ. Private interment will be at Restlawn Memory Gardens.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
