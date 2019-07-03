Norma Ginther



Salem - Norma Jean Ginther was born June 22, 1933 in Marion County, Oregon. She grew up in a large family being the oldest of 5 siblings. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. On July 25, 1952 Norma married the love of her life Edward Mark, a member of the US Navy and her high school sweetheart. Together they raised 5 children and created a wonderful life moving throughout the East and West Coast as they served their country. Upon retiring from the military, Mark and Norma relocated back to Salem, where they owned and operated several small businesses. Mark passed away after a courageous battle with cancer in 1989. Norma was lucky to find love again and married William (Bill) Colson in 1993.



Besides spending time with her family and friends, Norma had a passion of traveling, playing cards, and reading. In addition, she was fiercely devoted to her Catholic faith and serving her community through volunteering on the Alter Society at St. Vincent.



Those left to cherish her memory include her children Theresa (Bob) Schuh; Steven (Sue) Ginther; Richard (Rita) Ginther; Jeannie (Keith) Stoller; her sister Maxine Fidler; and her brother-in-law Bill Givens. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



Besides Mark and Bill, Norma is preceded in death by her brother Paul Rentz, sister and brother-in-law Carol and Bob Gatke, sister Eileen Given, and her son David Ginther.



Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be 9:30 AM Saturday, July 6, 2019 followed by a 10:00 AM funeral Mass at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (1010 Columbia St NE) in Salem. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 3, 2019