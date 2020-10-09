Norma Hessel



Silverton - June 18, 1943-September 29, 2020



Norma Hessel passed away September 29th in Silverton at the age of 77 years.



Norma married LaVern (Vern) Hessel in 1965. They were married 50 years before he passed in 2015. They raised their two children in Mulino before moving to Vern's family home in Silverton in the early 90's.



Norma worked at a doctor's office in her early career, and then as a Real Estate agent as well as for the Mulino Water District. She enjoyed doing upholstery work in her spare time, and helped her husband and son finish the interior of several antique cars. She was not one to sit idle and could often be spotted working in her flowerbeds or mowing her expansive lawn. Norma loved bright flowers, especially daffodils, and her yard was full of them every spring. She also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino with her best friend.



She is survived by her son John (Melinda), daughter Debbie (Oscar), five grandchildren; Shiree, Joe, Bo, Nick & Wyatt, her sister Dorothy and many nieces and nephews.



Per Norma's request, there will not be a public service. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.









