Norma Jean Stone
Salem - Norma Jean Stone peacefully passed away to her home in Heaven on Friday April 19th. She was 89. Norma was born in Salem Oregon and attended Bush Grade School, Leslie Junior High and Salem High School. After graduation in 1947, she began working for Pacific Telephone Company as an Information Operator and Trainer. She was known as "The Voice with a Smile." In 1950, Norma married Robert Stone, also of Salem. They moved to California where they started their family and owned and operated several Motels. They moved back to Salem in 1970, where Norma and Robert continued to raise their family. Norma enjoyed Cooking, Gardening, Sewing, Singing and making life special for her family, and no matter how difficult the situation, she would step in and help. She will always be remembered for her smile and cheery disposition by all who knew or met her. She is survived by her husband Robert, children Robert G. Stone of Salem, Randy Stone (Clarissa) of Florida, Robin Mann (Rich) of Arizona and Rebecca Hardiman (Ray) of Oregon, Five Grandchildren, and Six Great Grandchildren. Norma Jean joined her Mother, Father, Sister, and Brother in Heaven. Private ceremony held at City View Cemetery in Salem.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 24, 2019