Norma Lee Morgan
Dallas - Norma was born October 11, 1920 to Jess and Grace Madeira at Healdsburg, California. He was the oldest of five siblings, raised in Southern California.
The family moved to Avenal, California where she met and married Harold (Arch) Morgan on November 18, 1937. They were married 71 years. They moved to the Bay Area and she worked on Treasure Island as a time checker during World War II.
The family settled in Healdsburg, where she and Arch raised three children on four acres. She worked at J.C. Penney's before moving to Oregon in 1965. Norma worked at Lipman and Paul Koch VW.
Norma enjoyed writing family and sending old pictures. She enjoyed watching Cash Cab and old movies on TCM. Her favorite actors were Paul Muni, Bette Davis, Elizabeth Taylor, Judy Garland and Natalie Wood.
Norma is survived by children Larry (Rosi) Morgan, Dennis Morgan and daughter Janet Gilbert; grandchildren Terry Morgan, Heidi (Scott) Gregg and Jesse (Christine) Gilbert; great-grandchildren Tosh Young, Kiefer Gregg and Cooper Gilbert; nephews and nieces.
Norma loved her family. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. She was preceded in death by Harold Morgan in 2009.
Thank you to the CNAs and nurses at DRV Health Care for the care and friendship you gave to Norma. Private services will be held. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is serving the family. www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 27, 2019