Norma Ravas Pati
Toledo, OH - Born on April 8, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio, Norma Ravas Pati was the eldest of four children of Edward and Mary Ravas. Her maternal ancestors originally emigrated from Germany to colonial America in 1751, and settled in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Norma graduated from high school in 1950 in Grand Blanc, Michigan, and graduated in 1953 from the University of Michigan School of Nursing with a Bachelor of Science degree. She worked as a nurse at the University's Department of Psychiatry upon graduation until 1958, when she moved to San Francisco to work at the University of California San Francisco's Langley Porter Psychiatric Institute. Norma moved to Salem in 1971, and married Dr. Prasanna K. Pati that same year. While in Salem, she volunteered at the Marion County Health Department for many years, and she was President of the U.S.-India Friendship Association for one term. She was also a member of Willamette University's Institute of Continued Learning for many years.
Norma passed away at Salem Hospital on February 1, 2019 at the age of 86. Norma is survived by her husband, Prasanna, step daughters Kamala Pati and Anita Pati, step sons Jeffrey Pati and Michael Pati, sister Barbara Ravas, brother-in-law Terry Roberts, niece Tracy Mistry, nephews Gordon, Stewart, and Conrad Montgomery, three step granddaughters, and five great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations may be made in Norma's memory to Shaley's House in Salem, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 28, 2019