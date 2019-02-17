Norman D. Beugli



Keizer - Norman Beugli, 92, died Wednesday, February 6 in Keizer.



Norman was born Mary 20, 1926 in Molalla, Oregon and moved to Salem in 1930. He started school at Washington Elementary (Old East School) in 1932. He moved to Liberal and Yoder, Oregon in 1934, and returned to Salem in 1936. He spent the rest of his life, except military, in Salem, until he built a home in Keizer in 1986.



He graduated from Salem High in 1944, served in the Navy during World War II, and attended Oregon State University. He worked a number of years for Elfstrom & Eyre of Salem, installing acoustical ceiling tiles. He married Grace Mulligan in 1952, and she died in 1980. He married Lorraine Davenport-Schjoll in 1981.



He enjoyed crossword puzzles, golf, entering sweepstakes, and travelling the world. He belonged to the Elks Lodge #2210 Silverton, a life member; and the Carpenters Local #1065. He also volunteered for the American Red Cross for a number of years.



Survivors include his wife, Lorraine, son Harvey and his wife Patti, son Roger and his wife Jennifer of Salem, stepson Steve Schjoll and his wife Toni of Eugene. Four grandchildren, Tyler and Nash Beugli, Heather Beugli, and Kristen McMurtry. Two great grandsons, Charlie and Finn McMurtry.



Celebration of Life will be held 1:00pm Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service in Salem.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Friends of Felines, Turtle Ridge Wildlife Center in Salem, or Signature Hospice. Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary