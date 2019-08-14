|
|
Norman Francis Kelley
Salem - Norman Francis Kelley, 83, of Salem, Oregon, passed away on August 7, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
Norm was born in Monterey Park, California to Jack Cooper Kelley and Mabel Frances (Goyen) Kelley. He grew up on a farm in Santa Rosa, CA with his 4 siblings: Joyce, Donald, Colleen, and Sue. He attended a one-room schoolhouse, where he was given the nickname "Butch". The family moved to Grants Pass, Oregon in 1945, and later to Reedsport, Oregon, where Norman met his future wife, Alice Laskey. Norm's mother suggested he meet a girl at their church, saying, "I think you'll find her very interesting." She was right.
Norm graduated from Grants Pass High School in 1954. He studied at the University of Oregon and at Linfield College. After graduation, he served in the Army for two years, stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He returned to Reedsport and was married on June 23, 1961, to Alice, the love of his life. They lived in Reedsport while Norman worked as a logger for his father-in-law over the summer to finance law school. In the fall, they moved to Salem, where Norman got his law degree from Willamette University.
Norman began his law career in private practice in Woodburn, Oregon. He then worked for the State of Oregon as an Assistant Attorney General and as an Administrative Law Judge for worker health and safety. He also taught classes in workers' compensation law at Willamette University. Norman retired in 1997.
Norm and Alice made their home in rural West Salem starting in 1964. They loved their home, garden, and woods, and enjoyed many good times with their wonderful neighbors.
Norm and Alice have two daughters, Amanda and Becky, whom they loved very much; Norm proudly pronounced them the "World's Best Kids." He was glad to welcome his sons-in-law, Aaron and David, into the family. Later in his life, he also dearly loved his two granddaughters, Kendra and Zora.
Norm enjoyed sailing his boat, the Nightwind, on the Columbia River, in Yaquina Bay on the Oregon Coast, in Puget Sound, and around the San Juan Islands. The boat's name came from his love of night sailing, with the wind thrumming in the sails and shining lights reflected in the water. Norman and Alice joined the Yaquina Bay Yacht Club in Newport, and Norm served as Commodore during 1983 and 1984. His comfortable boat never won any races, but was always well stocked for regattas and floats.
Norm loved spending time in nature: camping, hunting, fishing, and boating, especially at Floras Lake on the Southern Oregon coast. He had a curious mind and a wonderful memory. He loved reading, especially books on history and nature. He enjoyed carpentry and had a large shop full of tools. He loved music, and took his children to the symphony, the opera, and the ballet.
Norman was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity in college. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and served as Church Moderator and on various committees over the years. Norman was a charitable giver of his time and treasure to many people and causes. He was known for his kindness, and it made him happy to help others.
Norman was preceded in death by his siblings Donald Kelley and Joyce Mattheus, and by his wife Alice Kelley. He is survived by his daughters Amanda Weller (Aaron) of Portland, Oregon and Becky Kelley (David Edelstein) of Seattle, Washington; granddaughters Kendra Weller and Zora Kelley Edelstein; sisters Colleen Donatt and Sue DeCloedt (George); cousins Marcia Chiaudano and Jim Laskey (Ann); nephews Ken Mattheus, Doug DeCloedt, David Teitzel, and Dan Teitzel; and nieces Julie Palmer, Jill Johnson, Nancy Errico, Cathleen Caesar, and Deborah Arce.
The family would like to thank neighbors June and Ian Deuchars, caregiver and friend Patti Byrd, and the staff at Orchard Heights in Salem, Pacific Gardens in Portland, and Housecall Providers Hospice, all of whom provided for Norman's safety and comfort in his final years.
Memorial donations may be made to the or Calvary Baptist Church.
A funeral service followed by a reception will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 1:30pm at Calvary Baptist Church (1230 Liberty St SE) in Salem, Oregon. Visitation will be from 10 to 12pm at Howell, Edwards Funeral Home in Salem.
You are invited to share photos and memories in the online guestbook at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/salem-or/norman-kel ley-8810805
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 14, 2019