Norman Stadeli
Silverton - Norman Leo Stadeli was born on May 28, 1932 in Silverton, Oregon to Rudolph and Minnie (Gehring) Stadeli. At the age of 21 Norman was drafted into the US Army. He served during the Korean Conflict stationed in Germany before being Honorably Discharged in 1954. After being discharged, Norman went to work in construction until he decided to go into business for himself. From then on, he was self-employed in construction and the sand and gravel business, and in his spare time he built the Stadeli Reservoir. Never one to not be busy, he enjoyed driving trucks and mowing in the nursery in his retirement.
Norman married Maryann Jensen on May 26, 1962 and raised seven children in Silverton. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle.
Family and faith were very important to Norman and he always found time for his family. Outside of family and work, Norman loved gardening and watching the birds around his home. He grew a variety of vegetables in his garden, especially sweet corn. Norman was also a handy man and could fix just about anything, especially with a little duct tape and wire.
On February 5, 2020 Norman passed away in Silverton, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Minnie; siblings, Paul and Charles; and grandchild, Ryan. He is survived by his loving wife, Maryann Stadeli; children, Nick Stadeli, Matt (Leann) Stadeli, Kurt (Erin) Stadeli, Kris (Alicia) Stadeli, Eric (Brooke) Stadeli, Marta ( Guy 'Kai' Goodrich) Stadeli, and Chad (Cathy) Stadeli; grandchildren, Trever, Kiersten, Malinda, Kassandra, Miranda, Trent, Amber, Devin, Seidric, Miles, Liam, Aster, Gideon, Austin, Taylor, Claire, Jens, Annika, and Trey; great-grandchildren, Kansas, Paisley, Gavin, Abby and Lydia; and siblings, Violet and Otto.
A private internment took place at German Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020