Norton "Woody" Edward Wood



- - At 96 years old, Norton "Woody" Edward Wood was still "pretty good for an old man," always the first to crack a joke or ask for a second helping of dessert. On March 27, he passed away after living a long, memory filled life.



Born to William Franklin Wood and Mary Maude Coleman of Missouri on October 10, 1922, Norton was the second youngest of seven siblings. The Wood family moved to Oregon when Norton was still a child, so young his relatives like to tease that he learned to walk in a covered wagon. It had, much earlier, been converted to a trailer which they towed.



On December 19, 1941, Norton married Bertha Ellen Loomis in Vancouver, Washington before leaving to serve in the Timberwolves of the 104th Infantry Division. He carried a BAR and would later quip about the irony of giving "the heaviest weapon to the smallest guy in the unit". While serving in Germany, he earned the Purple Heart with an Oak Leaf Cluster.



Norton and Bertha eventually settled in Keizer, Oregon, where they raised their three children: James Edward Wood, Stephen Lynn Wood and Elaine Marie Raleigh. They spent many happy years enjoying their family, which grew to include 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, until Bertha's passing in 2002.



Norton spent the majority of his career working in agriculture, serving as warehouse foreman and fieldman for Dessert Seed Co./Arco Seed Co. He loved spending time outdoors in his free time camping, hunting and fishing. Norton was a talented woodworker and spent many hours playing cards and listening to music with his friends and family. Community was extremely important to Norton and he served many years as assistant chief of the Brooks Fire Department. He was an active member of the Keizer Elks and, in his later years, the Salem-Keizer Senior Center.



Norton was the last of his siblings: George, Frank, Claude, Dolly, Grace and Dwight. He is survived by his children James and Elaine, and all his grandchildren. They will fondly remember their beloved "Papa" for his sense of humor, genuine kindness and warm, lasting hugs.



If you would like to join the family in celebrating Norton's life, they invite you to attend a small gathering at the Salem-Keizer Senior Center from 2:00 to 4:00 on Saturday April 6th. There will, of course, be apple pie and cookies. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer you donate to the Salem-Keizer Senior Center Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 3, 2019