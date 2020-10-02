Norvel Dean Richards



Aumsville - Surrounded by family Norvel Dean Richards, of Aumsville OR, passed away on Sunday September 27, 2020.



Born on January 27, 1945 in Pryor Oklahoma, Norvel grew up in Mill City Oregon. He loved his "Mill City Town". An avid outdoorsman and true craftsman, he retired from his career as a construction superintendent in 2010, but he never stopped building. His guidance and expertise were sought by many and he genuinely enjoyed sharing his knowledge and love of woodworking. But perhaps the greatest project he leaves behind is his loving family. Norvel is survived by his wife of 32 years, 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



His family and countless others will be forever blessed by the beauty he leaves behind in the houses and furniture he built and the marks he has left in our hearts.









