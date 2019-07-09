|
|
Ollie Alvin Rater
Salem - Ollie Alvin Rater was born September 20, 1925 in Stuart Iowa and passed away on June 29, 2019 at 93. Ollie was fondly known as 'The Horse Trader".
Ollie joined the Army-Air Force at age 19 and served in Guam, Saipan, Tinian as well as Iwo Jima, as a cook. After the service he drove commercial trucks until his mid-50's, and then raised and showed horses for 20 years. His most prized memory was his Appaloosa horse, Prince's McDonald winning the World Championship in 1979. His favorite horse was Triple Win. Ollie and wife Bettie moved to Haines, Alaska where they built a cabin and spent the days fishing and canning Salmon to share with his friends and family. They moved back to Oregon to be close to family. After Bettie passed away 8 years ago he took up dancing in McMinnville, Albany, Salem, Central Oregon, and anywhere that he could two-step at least three times a week. He filled his days gardening and playing cards. His last travels took him across the United States alone at age 88, as well as traveling to Australia to visit a good friend.
Ollie spent his last days at River Grove where he was loved and cared for.
Preceding him in death was his wife Bettie of 57 years, and five brothers and sisters. Ollie is survived by his son, Ollie Henry Rater Sr., daughter Louise (Ken) Reffstrup, granddaughters Lisa Reynoso, Cindy Murphy, Aleks Reffstrup, Rebecca Jackson, and grandson Ollie Henry Rater Jr. including six great grandchildren.
There will be a gathering of good friends and family to share a meal and fond memories of his 93 years at Grace Lutheran Church, 710 East 17th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401, Tuesday, July 23rd at 4:00 p.m.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 9, 2019