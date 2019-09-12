|
|
Ona Eileen Hamman
Salem - Ona Eileen Hamman passed away in her home on September 9, 2019 at the age of 79 surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on February 20, 1940, in Dallas, Oregon to Russell and Margaret Butler. She worked for the State of Oregon for 25+ years. She loved being outdoors. Puttering in her garden, walking with her best friend Carol, or sitting on her patio conversing with visitors brought her joy.
Ona is predeceased by her parents, her brothers Edward, Harold, and Chaddie; her sisters, Ellyn, Mary, Jan, and Chrys. She is survived by her brother, Randy, and her children Jim, Robert, and Robin (grandchildren Aidan and Miles), along with her step-children, Terry, Randy, Scott, and Derrick.
Ona will be lovingly remembered by dozens of nieces and nephews. Aunt Eileen made every young person feel heard and valued. She was considered the "fun" aunt.
Services will be held at Ona's residence, 2730 Alberta Avenue, starting at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. It will be followed by a potluck dinner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Willamette Valley Hospice or the Oregon Food Bank.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 12, 2019