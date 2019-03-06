OPAL ESTHER SLITER



Salem - Those we love don't go away,



They walk beside us everyday,



Unseen but always near,



Still loved, still missed, so very dear.



Opal was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday; October 16, 1925 to Milem and Beulah Fitzgerald. She was one of 5 siblings; Ruth, Bud, Opal, Paul and Sharon. She is survived by Paul and Sharon. Opal grew up in Salmon, Idaho and graduated from Salmon High School in 1942. After graduation she was living in Boise, Idaho when she met and married Donald Sliter who was in town for his military training, during WWII and soon there after he was stationed overseas to fight. When Don returned from the military he and Opal moved to Klamath Falls, OR and their daughter Donna Lee was born along with son Steven Michael to follow 8 years later. Opal started a beauty school and worked as a hair dresser.



In 1961 the family moved to Salem, Oregon and then to Newport, OR for a few years before returning back to Salem where she began working for Salem Hospital at Telemetry Station. She continued to work at the Hospital under ICU and ER until her official retirement at 82.



Opal will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and readiness to listen to people. She enjoyed growing fruit in her garden and canning. Opal also enjoyed watching the hummingbirds at her bird feeder and being active in her neighborhood and visiting with neighbors and friends regularly.



Opals interests were primarily her children and her husband to whom she was married to for 63 years before he passed away in June of 2007. She stayed involved with her children's and grandchildren's lives and enjoyed spending time with them and staying in touch with her relatives (a sister-in-law, nieces and nephews in New York state and Nebraska.) Opal also has relatives in Oregon and Washington State.



Opal passed away in her sleep on Sunday; February 24th, 2019 after a head injury from a recent fall. She is survived by her daughter Donna Lee Carroll and son Steven Michael Sliter; 3 grandchildren, Bryan Carroll, Christy Buksh and Vincent Sliter and 5 great grandchildren; Faith Carroll, Hayah, Harris, Zayn and Zamahn Buksh.



A family only graveside service and interment will be held at Restlawn Memory Gardens and Funeral Home. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 6, 2019